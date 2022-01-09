Baby among 199 new Covid-19 patients in Sabah

A baby is among the 199 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah. — IStock.com pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 9 — The Sabah Health Department reported 199 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah and one death in Ranau on Saturday.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said there were two cases imported from Saudi Arabia and one from United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, six cases were detected from temporary detention centre/prison.

“A total of 41 of the total daily cases were children aged one to 17, and one baby below one year old was also found positive with Covid-19,” he said.

Most patients (98 per cent) were under Category 1 and 2, while two cases were in Category 3 and another two in Category 4. — Borneo Post