Number of flood victims reduces in three states

A survey by Bernama at Jalan Gombang, Jalan Lenga, Kampung Saujana Batu 29 and Kampung Jawa, Muar, finds some routes still flooded and only four-wheel-drive vehicles and lorries could pass, January 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The flood situation in several affected states is improving as the number of flood victims in three states has reduced as of this evening.

In JOHOR, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the number of victims placed at 50 relief centres as of 4 pm was 3,770 people from 1,069 families, down from 3,872 individuals from 1,090 families recorded in the morning.

He said four districts were still affected by the floods, with Segamat still recording the highest number of victims at 1,809, followed by Muar (1,182), Tangkak (705) and Batu Pahat (74).

“Six relief centres were closed today, with four of them in Segamat, namely Balai Raya Kampung Awat Batu Anam, Sekolah Agama Mukim Jabi, Surau Kampung Lubuk Lanjut and Balai Raya Kampung Mensudut Pindah, besides Sekolah Agama Bukit Gambir and SK Sawah Ring in Tangkak,” he said in a statement here today.

He also reminded all residents to remain vigilant as the water level was still dangerous at five rivers, namely Sungai Muar in Liang Batu, Sungai Muar in Panchor, Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Pagoh in Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; and Sungai Endau in Kampung Labong, Mersing.

In MELAKA, State Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims had dropped to 369 people from 99 families this afternoon compared to 389 people (105 families) this morning, with all of them placed in 3 relief centres in Jasin.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that as of 4 pm today, the number of flood victims had decreased to 364 people at 10 relief centres from 493 individuals at 11 centres recorded this morning.

Apart from that, he said several roads were still closed, inlcuding Jalan Triang 1, Jalan Batu Bor in Bera; Jalan Ibam-Kampung Aur, Jalan Kampung Lubuk Batu (Rompin); Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar (Pekan); Jalan Serengkam (Maran); and Jalan Kota Gelanggi-Lepar Utara (Jerantut).

Meanwhile, the ‘publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my‘ website reported that the water level in Sungai Kundang at the Sungai Kundang Bridge in Maran, Sungai Dong in Kampung Peruas (Raub) and Sungai Triang in Taman Agropolitan Chemomoi (Bentong) remained above the alert level as of this afternoon. — Bernama