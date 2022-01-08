Clean-up in flood-ravaged Taman Sri Muda almost done, says Shah Alam mayor

Workers during the Post Flood Mega Cleaning Programme at Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam January 8, 2022. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — Taman Sri Muda in Section 25 here is almost fully cleaned up, with the exception of some drains and alleyways, according to Shah Alam mayor Datuk Zamani Ahmad Mansor.

“Actually, it is already 100 per cent, except now, it is more to do with the drains and back lanes. The major work has finished.

“The back lanes are those that can’t be accessed by lorries, that is where we will be bringing the rubbish out to be placed in bins,” he said, before the Post Flood Mega Cleaning Programme commenced at Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam today.

People work together to clean up the area of Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam January 8, 2022.

The clean-up effort today involved 1,400 volunteers and 600 workers as well as more than a hundred machines and specialised vehicles — including water tanks, water jets and open tipper trucks.

Checks by Malay Mail found that most areas appear inhabitable, although many are still visibly damaged.

Workers and volunteers were seen scooping up piles of rubbish, while locals took advantage of the presence of the heavy machinery to get rid of any remaining rubbish and dirt from their homes.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina, who also was present earlier, said that of the 40,000 metric tonnes of waste cleaned up after the floods in Selangor, 20,000 metric tonnes had come from Taman Sri Muda — a testament to how bad the floods here were.

According to Shah Alam Council data, 5,896 landed properties, along with 3,447 strata properties, 547 commercial premises and 184 industrial premises, were affected by the floods that began here on December 18, 2021.