Six held over murder of e-hailing driver in Kepong, say police

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — An e-hailing driver was killed after he was set upon by six individuals near an entertainment centre in Kepong recently, police said.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 28-year-old man died on December 30 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) from blunt force trauma to the head, two days after the attack.

The attack was triggered due to a misunderstanding over the victim’s girlfriend, Beh said.

The girlfriend told police that the six had approached them at a car park near the entertainment centre before pulling the victim out of the car and physically assaulting him.

The six suspects then fled the scene, Beh told reporters in a media conference here today, adding that the six, all with criminal records, were eventually arrested in separate locations.

The case is being investigated for murder and the suspects are under remand until January 13, he said. — Bernama