KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — What was meant to be a friendly kickabout ended on a sour note when a footballer was left injured after being attacked by an opposing player at the RRI Sungai Buloh field on Wednesday night.

The scuffle reportedly broke out moments after the friendly match wrapped up at around 10.56pm.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed the incident, saying the trouble started as the victim was still with his teammates following the final whistle.

“After the match ended, the victim was assaulted with fists by an individual believed to be a player from the opposing team,” he said in a statement today.

The injured footballer later sought medical treatment for his injuries.

Police have since opened an investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which covers voluntarily causing hurt.

Footage of the post-match punch-up has also been making the rounds on social media.

Anyone with information is urged to assist the investigation by visiting the nearest police station or contacting investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Hafiz Seleman at 016-450 7492.