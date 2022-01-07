Covid-19: Fifty-two PPV Outreach programmes underway, says ProtectHealth

In a statement today, ProtectHealth said that 27 PPV Outreach programmes were conducted for employees in the workplace, while another 25 were organised for communities. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A total of 52 vaccination centre (PPV) Outreach programmes by private medical practitioners and healthcare non-government organisations (NGOs) under ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) are underway to ensure all inoculations are carried out both systematically and safely.

In a statement today, ProtectHealth said that 27 PPV Outreach programmes were conducted for employees in the workplace, while another 25 were organised for communities.

“To date, 52 PPV Outreach programmes have been conducted, with 27 PPV Outreach vaccinations for employees at workplaces and 25 PPV Outreach vaccinations for communities.

“In order to ensure the vaccination through the Outreach programme is implemented systematically and safely, several procedures have been established and must be followed by the registered private medical practitioners and healthcare NGOs under ProtectHealth,” it said.

It said that the programme launched in November last year targets specific groups or communities, such as in rural areas and workplaces, along with any other location as approved by ProtectHealth, for a limited period.

It also mentioned that all private medical practitioners and healthcare NGOs must be registered under ProtectHealth before they can conduct any outreach programmes.

“These programmes replace previously what is called the PPV Industri which was coordinated with the relevant ministries such as Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas), Agrofood Industry Vaccination Programme (AiVAC), and Retail Industry Vaccination Programme (RiVAC).

“These programmes also replace the former outreach programmes with Healthcare NGOs reaching the rural and interior areas. All these programmes will now be coordinated under the PPV Outreach programmes,” it added.

ProtectHealth said that all costs for the vaccine were borne by the government but providing space for the outreach programmes would be the responsibility of companies or local communities.

Its CEO Datuk Anas Alam Faizli stated that administering the Covid-19 vaccine through the PPV Outreach programme is one of ProtectHealth’s efforts to provide greater accessibility and increase the take-up rate for the booster dose nationwide.

“As of December 22 last year, ProtectHealth has successfully contributed 47 per cent of the total vaccinations throughout Malaysia, which is equivalent to 29,143,322 doses in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“ProtectHealth has also contributed 64.3 per cent of the total booster dose vaccinations throughout Malaysia, which is equivalent to 3,250,170 doses in PICK,” he added.

It also emphasised that the company has never appointed any agent or other third party as an intermediary in the application and approval process for the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination through the PPV Outreach programme.