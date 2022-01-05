Sarawak DCM says immigration autonomy has helped state better combat new Covid-19 variants

Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks during a press conference in Kuching December 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 5 — The delayed waves of new Covid-19 variants appearing in Sarawak have been attributed to the state’s immigration autonomy by Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The deputy chief minister said the policy has played a crucial role in Sarawak’s fight against Covid-19.

“Similar policy tools can be seen by other countries like Australia, China, and Singapore. Very fortunate that our forefathers had this clause though we never anticipated it to be exercised in this way when we formed Malaysia,” the Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Minister said in a Facebook post.

“It (immigration autonomy policy) had successfully delayed the various waves of Covid-19 arriving in Sarawak, allowing us invaluable time to prepare ourselves, and not suffering the same fates of others like the USA, the rest of Malaysia, and Sabah.”

He thanked fellow Sarawakians both in Sarawak and outside the state for their understanding and cooperation, especially with the inconveniences caused due to Covid-19 prevention measures such as quarantine.

“Your actions have saved many Sarawakian lives – maybe that of your family, friends and/or colleagues from Covid-19 deaths,” he said.

“Truly that is the Sarawak spirit of solidarity in our war against Covid-19. A testimony of our nationhood grown from a child to a man.”

Dr Sim also cautioned the people not to grow complacent but to be alert and vigilant at all times because there may be a possible surge of Omicron cases.

He pointed out the variant is already in the community although it has not caused severe case like the Delta variant.

Being the most infectious variant so far, he said Omicron had contributed to many cases and overwhelmed healthcare facilities as well as disrupted many essential services elsewhere.

“We also need to keep a very close eye on DelMicron (combination of Delta and Omicron) that had emerged in countries suffering from the current wave of Covid-19,” added Dr Sim.

“Let’s get the booster, be cautiously optimistic reopening our economy, and to live with the virus,” he added. — Borneo Post



