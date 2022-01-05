Bukit Aman: Death toll from Malaysia’s floods up to 54, two still missing

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The death toll from the severe floods that swept the country last month now stands at 54 with at least two people still missing, federal police said today.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the number of victims displaced stood at 13,322 individuals, comprising 3,989 families nationwide.

“Selangor recorded the highest death at 25 people, followed by 21 in Pahang, four in Kelantan, three in Sabah and one in Negri Sembilan,” he told a press conference here.

Accordingly, the two missing individuals had been reported in Pahang.

As of today, there are 53 road closures in all the affected states and 172 flood relief centres in operation.

He also assured that the situation at other states prone to flooding on the east coast remains under control as preparations have been made since October last year for the ongoing north-east monsoon season.

Hazani also revealed that there have been proposals drawn up to procure additional assets for rescue operations necessitated by the floods last month.

One such proposal was for each of the 157 police districts nationwide to be equipped with at least five boats for the purpose of conducting quick responses in the event of flooding.

“Following the events which transpired on December 18, we have indeed made an assessment as to how to better improve our existing (emergency response) capabilities.

“One of them is to propose for the procurement of rescue facilities to be used by the force.

“We will extend this proposal to the government,” he said.