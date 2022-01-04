Sabah’s district officers need to be more proactive in planning development, says DCM

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said public servants at the district level should also change their ways of working in order to provide the best and most efficient services to the people, especially those in the rural areas. — Bernama pic

TONGOD, Jan 4 — All the district officers in Sabah should be more proactive in planning and carrying out development in their respective districts, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said public servants at the district level should also change their ways of working in order to provide the best and most efficient services to the people, especially those in the rural areas.

“All these can be achieved if we all have the desire, commitment and plans.

“I want to ensure that Sabah can free itself from the shackles of poverty. I don’t believe that Sabah cannot run away from being labelled as the poorest state (in Malaysia),” he told reporters after attending a briefing on Tongod’s development by its district officer, Mohd Fauzi Norbeh, here today.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah’s works minister, said public servants as the government’s representatives in the districts, should be quick to act and avoid delaying the implementation of development projects which could cause public dissatisfaction.

“They come from far (to deal with the government offices) while the travel fare can be RM20 to RM30. If today, they cannot settle a matter, we ask them to come back tomorrow.

“If still unsettled and they cannot wait, they would get angry with the government and elected representatives. They should be as they do not earn much,” he said.

Bung Moktar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kinabatangan, also urged the district officer concerned to follow up on the Tongod sports complex building project which has been delayed since 2018.

He said the project under the 11th Malaysia Plan, should proceed in fulfilling the government’s promise to the people.

He also urged the officers concerned to plan the upgrading of the Tongod district’s secretariat office and to submit the application to build a public market and community hall in the district.

“I am confident we can get the allocation which will help develop Tongod district,” he said. — Bernama