MACC opens investigation paper on flood retention pond case, says its chief commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on allegations that the status of six flood retention pond projects here has been converted for development purposes.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said it would investigate the case from various aspects, including elements of corruption and abuse of power.

“So far no individuals have been called up yet. This case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009,” he told Bernama today.

Recently, Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh was reported to have urged MACC to take immediate action on these allegations, which were contrary to the actual objectives of having these ponds. — Bernama