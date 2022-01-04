Agong visits flood victims in Rompin

The King spent two hours exchanging greetings and speaking with flood victims at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 1 and in Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 2 in Pahang, January 4, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited and spoke to the flood victims at two flood relief centres (PPS) in Keratong, Rompin, Pahang.

According to an Istana Negara statement on its Facebook page, accompanying the King was Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

His Majesty was welcomed on arrival by Rompin District Council president, Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek and several local leaders.

During the visit that began at noon, Al-Sultan Abdullah spent two hours exchanging greetings and speaking with flood victims at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 1 and in Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 2.

His Majesty also handed out contributions to these flood victims so as to lighten their burden caused by the floods.

Out of this number of flood victims, 96 from 29 families are at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 1 and the 211 from 61 families at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 2.

After the visit, His Majesty stopped at the Bandar Rompin KFC restaurant for lunch. — Bernama