Melaka youth assembly to be created to fulfil BN manifesto promise, says CM

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali greets staff after clocking in as chief minister at Kompleks Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Jan 3 — The Melaka state government will create a Melaka youth legislative assembly as promised in the Barisan Nasional manifesto for the last state election.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the effort was to encourage youth to be involved in channelling ideas and views to improve the efficiency of the state government’s administration.

“It will function like the Youth Parliament to encourage youth to be given a place in the state government and to create a future generation of leaders.

“There are 28 constituencies in Melaka and each area must have one representative, some will have portfolios similar to that of the state government, the appointment of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker similar to that of the Melaka state legislative assembly,” he told reporters here today.

He had earlier attended the state-level National Youth Consultative Council sitting. State Youth Development, Sports and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam and Melaka Youth Coalition Council (MGBM) president Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali were also present.

Sulaiman said the state government, through the Melaka Youth and Sports Department and MGBM will hold discussions with local authorities to create more areas that involve youth.

“This includes creating more areas for recreation, sports and to allow opportunities to conduct business such as busking, as well as other street arts and performances.

“This will boost youth-related activities in the state and provide them the opportunity to delve into the areas they are interested in and strengthen youth development programmes,” he said. — Bernama