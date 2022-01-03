Floods: Melaka Domestic Trade Ministry appoints 58 wholesalers, 140 retailers to ensure adequate supply

People are seen shopping for groceries on the eve of MCO 2.0 here at the Seberang Jaya Wet Market in Penang January 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MELAKA, Jan 3 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has appointed 58 district dedicated wholesalers and 140 district dedicated retailers involved in the supply and distribution of basic necessities in Melaka.

Melaka KPDNHEP director Norena Jaafar said those appointed would need to report on the status of essential items to the agency daily to ensure that there is an adequate supply of basic necessities.

“Consumers in flood-affected areas are advised to take care of their health and safety and not to panic as the ministry is committed to ensuring that the supply of controlled items is always available in the market and that the supply of necessities is not disrupted,” she said in a statement here today.

Norena said under Op Cakna, the Melaka KPDNHEP is also focusing on five types of premises, those selling electric items, furniture, vehicle spare parts and motor vehicle workshops to ensure no one tries to engage in profiteering.

She said the government always takes price hikes of basic necessities seriously, especially after several states were hit by floods and impacting citizens severely.

“The Melaka KPDNHEP would like to remind all traders to always comply with the rules and laws set by the government, especially during the flood season to ensure the sustainability of commerce in the state,” she added.

Norena also said they had presented food aid to 1,000 flood evacuees at seven relief centres in the state under the KPDNHEP Foodbank programme on January 1 and 2.

She said the donations were made to relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Krubong (296 evacuees), Dewan PPR Krubong (50 evacuees), SK Taman Merdeka (197 evacuees), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Malim (125 evacuees), Balai Raya Gadek (33 evacuees), Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka (JAIM) Jelatang (223 evacuees) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pengkalan (162 evacuees). — Bernama