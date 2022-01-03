Floods: Federal govt to channel financial aid to Sabah immediately, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 3 — The Federal government will channel financial aid to Sabah flood victims soon, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said Sabah had received RM200,000 as financial aid for the affected families, adding that another RM674,000 was required to assist the victims.

He also said the Federal government had announced that each family affected by the floods would receive compassionate aid (BWI) of RM1,000.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given an assurance that the financial aid for flood victims in Sabah will be channelled immediately,” he said today.

Hajiji said this in a statement issued after an online special meeting of the North-East monsoon flood disaster management task force which was chaired by Ismail Sabri.

At the meeting, Hajiji briefed the Prime Minister on the flood situation in six districts, namely Kota Marudu, Pitas, Paitan, Ranau, Sandakan and Telupid.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat announced that the number of flood evacuees in the state had risen to 3,398 from 1,236 families this afternoon compared to 2,435 from 874 families this morning and that 27 temporary relief centres had been opened. — Bernama