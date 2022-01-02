SDMC: SOPs for NRP Phase Four for Sarawak to be issued Jan 4

An electronic sign encouraging physical distancing is seen as people walk in the rain at Bukit Bintang September 19, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 2 — The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) for Sarawak will be issued on Jan 4, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) today.

It said the SOPs will be handled by the Sarawak Local Government and Housing Ministry.

“People are advised to always be vigilant and practice the SOPs set, even though Sarawak is transitioning to Phase Four of PPN,” said JPBN in a statement.

On December 31, Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, announced that the government had agreed for Sarawak and Kelantan to transition to Phase Four of the PPN tomorrow (Jan 3).

Hishammuddin said the decision was taken after taking into account the current risk assessment, carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

Today, Sarawak recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 252,341. — Bernama