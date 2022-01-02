Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker says in Vienna for work trip, after criticisms from cartoonist Zunar

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hadnon speaks during a special Parliament sitting in Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon has reportedly clarified that he is currently abroad for work, following criticisms from local cartoonist Zunar over his presence overseas amid floods in Malaysia.

Zunar or Zulkiflee Sm Anwar Ulhaque had on December 31 posted two tweets regarding a December 30 dinner in conjunction with Rashid and his wife’s visit to Vienna in Austria.

Zunar had questioned the timing of Rashid being abroad and visiting Vienna when Malaysia is facing floods and citizens are experiencing hardships.

Rashid, who is also Batu Pahat MP, reportedly clarified to news portal The Vibes yesterday that he is abroad on a work trip as the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker.

“I am in Vienna on a work trip. I am here in my capacity as a legislative member, as a Parliament representative.

“I am visiting several countries to meet my counterparts in my capacity as deputy speaker,” he was quoted telling The Vibes.

The Vibes also quoted Rashid as saying that he was invited for the December 30 dinner by Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, the ambassador-designate of Malaysia to Austria and Slovak Republic, adding that he had said that he would visit a few countries after Vienna and return to Malaysia on January 8.

The Iran Embassy in Malaysia had on December 26 posted a tweet regarding Rashid’s meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, Iran.

Yesterday, Johor became the latest state to be hit by floods, with 1,080 persons from 271 families evacuated as of 4pm yesterday to 19 relief centres in the state’s Segamat and Tangkak districts.