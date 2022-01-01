Education Malaysia: 40,000 applications received from international students to continue studies in country as of Dec 2021

A general view of Kuala Lumpur taken from Bukit Antarabangsa March 9, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A total of 40,000 new applications have been received from international students to continue their studies at public universities (UA) and private institutions of higher learning (IPTS) in Malaysia as of December 2021.

Education services provider, Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), in a statement today, said the number of application exceeded the target that was projected for the year.

Its chief executive officer, Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin, said this showed that international students continued to show interest in continuing their studies in Malaysia despite the expectation of challenging prospects for 2022.

“We have also seen a drastic increase in applications at the postgraduate level. This is indeed a good achievement for EMGS and Malaysia as a whole.

“EMGS will continue to support the government’s aspiration to reach 250,000 international students by 2025 and promote Malaysia as a global education hub, “he said.

Local and foreign students, as well as parents can get information to continue studies in Malaysia through the ‘Discover Education Malaysia’ portal which was launched by EMGS on November 18 last year. — Bernama