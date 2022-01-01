CID chief denies rumour police inspector killed man who died at Cheras condo

CID director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hasan said claims that a police inspector murdered a man who was found dead at a condominium in Cheras on Thursday were false. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Claims that a police inspector murdered a man who was found dead at a condominium in Cheras on Thursday were false, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hasan said.

In a statement rejecting the rumours spreading on social media, Abdul Jalil said a police team responding to public information on that day had found the man unconscious outside the condominium.

He added a medical officer from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“The police deny that the victim was killed by a police officer with the rank of inspector, as claimed on social media,” the CID chief said before warning against the continued spread of such allegations.

He added that a preliminary police investigation determined there was no element of foul play in the man’s death, which was also believed to have fallen from the 20th floor of the condominium building.

Surveillance video from the location also showed the man to have exited an elevator on the 20th floor alone, he added.

Abdul Jalil said the man had been living alone since December 7, after his wife moved out due to marital problems.

Earlier, rumours online had linked the man’s death to a case from last November, in which a police officer allegedly assaulted a woman he was said to have hired as a matchmaker, reportedly for failing to find him a bride.

The incident in November was captured by a surveillance camera in the elevator where the attack took place, the footage of which was leaked online.