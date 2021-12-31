Cops arrest three over murder of a man in Jalan Ampang

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said two men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at a place here between 4pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday while a 33-year-old man, the main suspect, was picked up from another location yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Jalan Ampang here on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said two men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at a place here between 4pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday while a 33-year-old man, the main suspect, was picked up from another location yesterday.

The two arrested on Wednesday have been remanded for seven days, he said in a statement today.

He said witnesses told police that they had seen three men assaulting another man at about 6 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was later found dead with head injuries, he added. ― Bernama