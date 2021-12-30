Sarawak CM unveils new Cabinet, SUPP president made DCM

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is seen at the press conference flanked by Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (left) and Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. — Bornoe Post Online pic

KUCHING, Dec 30 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has been appointed as one of three deputy chief ministers in Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s new Cabinet.

The other two deputy chief ministers are Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Abang Johari said when announcing the Cabinet line-up at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

The Cabinet comprises 10 ministers and 26 assistant ministers, which is eight more than the previous Cabinet formed in 2019.

Dr Sim was also appointed Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

The other new faces appointed as full-fledged ministers are Datuk Julaihi Narawi (Minister of Utility and Telecommunication), Datuk John Sikie Tayai (Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department) and Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn (Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development).

In his speech, Abang Johari said the performance and effectiveness of the new Cabinet members will be evaluated and analysed by the first quarter of 2022.

“This approach will provide a prognosis from which necessary actions and steps will be developed for the coming years to improve effective service outcome,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also Gedong assemblyman, also holds the position of Minister for Finance and New Economy; Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development and; Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability.

Bukit Saban assemblyman Uggah is also Second Minister for Finance and New Economy and; Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development.

Awang Tengah, the Bukit Sari assemblyman, is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development and; Minister for International Trade and Investment.

Kemena assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom is now Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development.

Minister for Transport is still Senadin assemblyman Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

Asajaya assemblyman Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is now Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and; Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development.

Dalat assemblywoman Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah is still Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.

Assistant Ministers in the Chief Minister’s Department are Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syeed Aman Ghazali (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Relations); Datuk Gerawat Gala (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring); Datuk Abdullah Saidol (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS), Datuk Juanda Jaya (Integrity and Ombudsman) and; Jefferson Jamit Unyat (Native Law and Customs).

Assistant Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development is Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Assistant Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability is Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Assistant Ministers for Infrastructure and Port Development are Aidel Lariwoo and Dato Majang Renggi.

Assistant Minister for International Trade and Investment is Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh.

Assistant Ministers for Public Health, Housing and Local Government are Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang Ming Tee.

Assistant Ministers for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben.

Assistant Ministers for Transport are Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Assistant Ministers for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Assistant Ministers for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts are Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Assistant Ministers for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development are Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Ripin Lamat.

Assistant Ministers for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development are Datuk Hajah Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam.

Assistant Ministers for Education, Innovation and Talent Development are Dr Annuar Rapa’ee and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

Abang Johari said the foundation of his new Cabinet line-up is based on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 that will develop Sarawak into a high income economy by the year 2030.

“It is my conviction that the new Cabinet line-up is a functional cabinet, equipped with competent, people driven, transparent and with integrity, focused on delivering effective services, while maintaining a solid structure system.

“This team will also strengthen Sarawak constitutional status as a regional partner in the Federation of Malaysia, in accordance with the amendment of Article 1(2) and Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution with reference to MA63 and its annexures. With MA63, the basic reference of the rights of the Borneo states of Sarawak and Sabah is entrenched in the Federal Constitution.

“This new Cabinet line-up is committed to implement all the 34 points pledged in PRN12 (12th State Election) Manifesto for the next five years emphasising on the socio-economic development and wellbeing of our people.

“My experienced Cabinet members and I, will mentor and nurture participation of young Sarawakian leaders in the administration and policy formulation.

“We are renewing the line-up to bring in fresh blood and importantly, the composition of Cabinet members is well represented throughout the state to deliver the best and most efficient level of service to the people,” he said.

The GPS government will execute policy towards digital era, sustainable development, decarbonisation and new economy to ensure economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability, he said adding, all these will be driven by data and innovation, he said.

Also present during the press conference were Uggah, Awang Tengah and Deputy State Secretary Datuk Abu Bakar Marzuki. — Borneo Post Online