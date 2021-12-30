Reelected CM aims to turn Sarawak's southern tip into tourism belt within five years

Abang Johari said GPS aims to upgrade Sarawak's tourism facilities and infrastructure, including air connectivity to the state, in a bid to boost local tourism. — Bernama pic

BAU, Dec 30 — The southern tip of Sarawak, consisting of Bau, Lundu, Sematan and Tanjung Datu, will be developed as a tourism belt, Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the area, apart from its colourful historical attractions, has many caves, beautiful beaches and national parks as tourist attractions.

“As such I have a comprehensive plan on how to develop the tourism sector in the southern tip,” he said at the 65th anniversary of the Bau District Council (BDC) here.

“As being stated in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak election manifesto, we will definitely be upgrading our tourism facilities and infrastructure, including air connectivity to Sarawak, to bring foreign tourists to our state,” he said, adding that it has always been Sarawak’s main problem to bring in more tourists.

“I can assure you that we will solve this problem within these five years in our efforts to bring in more tourists.

“If this happens, there will be more tourists coming to the state,” he said.

Abang Johari said the BDC will then need to upgrade the quality of its services.

“If this happens, BDC will then be able to collect taxes from real estates and other services,” he said.

The chief minister also said that most of the major infrastructures, including bridges, roads, water and electricity supplies to the rural areas, will be completed by the year 2025.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, also said his critics were proven to be wrong for predicting that Covid-19 cases would rise after the state election.

“I am thankful that we still have two digits of Covid-19 cases, even after two weeks,” he said, hoping that the numbers would remain under control as well as being able to control the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

He said he is confident that Sarawak will enter Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan if the number of cases continues to go down.

“In such a case, our economic activities will be more open,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Sim Kui Hian, Tasik Biru State Assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, Acting State Secretary Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Marzuki and Bau District Council chairman Anielia Anak Siam.