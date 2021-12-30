Malaysia maps out its transition to renewable energy; expects to create spillover effects from investments worth RM20b, says minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during the announcement of the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap at Wisma Sumber Asli in Putrajaya, December 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The government launched the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER) 2022-2035 today to improve the renewable energy (RE) mix in the country’s electricity supply and fulfil its climate action commitment.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said it is expected to create spillover effects from investments worth RM20 billion by 2025 (short-term) and RM33 billion by 2035 (medium-term).

“It could also create 47,000 renewable energy jobs,” he said at the launching ceremony.

The MyRER was prepared by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia and outlines the country’s RE development and transition to a low-carbon energy system.

Takiyuddin said the MyRER projects an increase of 4,466 megawatts (MW) in RE capacity to 12,916MW by 2025 compared to 8,450MW in 2020.

He said it would be bumped up to 17,996MW by 2035.

Takiyuddin added that it could help reduce emissions intensity in the electricity sector by 45 per cent by 2030 and by 60 per cent by 2035.

“This RE target is the ministry’s commitment to helping the country achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2050 and contribution to the commitment on climate change under the Paris Agreement,” he said.

The MyRER will also guide industry players on the developmental direction of RE in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, and serve as a strategic framework at the same time.

For more information about MyRER, visit www.seda.gov.my/reportal/myrer/. — Bernama