Floods: Drop in number of victims in four states, unchanged in Melaka

A resident rowing a sampan to go out for daily activities as the residential area was still flooded since a week ago during a survey in Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang, Dec 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 --The number of flood evacuees continues to decrease in Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor and Negri Sembilan as more relief centres were closed, while in Melaka the situation remains unchanged.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that Bera has fully recovered from the floods with the closure of the last relief centre this afternoon, after 32 evacuees were allowed to return home.

Five districts namely Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan are still affected.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana application reported that 6,351 victims are still at 48 relief centres this evening, down from 7,319 at noon today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department rain is expected in several places tonight in Kuantan and Pekan, while in other flood affected districts, the weather is favourable.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims also recorded a drop as of 5 pm today, with 42 victims from eight families compared to 54 from 15 families being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Pasir Mas, this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that no major rivers in the state were at the danger level.

In SELANGOR, according the JKM Info Bencana application 2,285 victims are still seeking shelter at 13 relief centres as of 5.03 pm today.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in a statement today said the Selangor Disaster Management Committee and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) have been instructed to identify the best solution to accommodate residents who need to vacate their houses due to landslides and unsafe conditions.

In NEGRI SEMBILAN, according to the latest JKM Info Bencana data, the number of flood victims being housed at two relief centres in Jelebu, has dropped to 29 people from nine families this evening as compared to 36 from 12 families this afternoon.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 26 people from eight families as of 4 pm today and they are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Penghulu Benteng, Jasin relief centre. — Bernama