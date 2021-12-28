PM must act, Umno man says after controversy over MACC official’s massive share ownership

Mohd Puad pointed out that Gomez’s resignation had raised concern over MACC’s integrity as an enforcement agency. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to intervene after a senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) official was mired in controversy with amassing millions of ringgit worth of shares in two public-listed companies.

He said the allegations were serious and must be investigated thoroughly.

“If all parties remain silent and do not dare to discuss what is alleged, then who else but Ismail Sabri should intervene.

“The prime minister must have the courage to act. He also cannot act slow and take a ‘wait and see’ approach,” Mohd Puad said in a statement.

The 64-year-old Umno politician was commenting on the sudden resignation of Edmund Terence Gomez as a member of the MACC Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel, reportedly in protest of its inaction against its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki’s alleged ownership of millions in shares.

He questioned if the MACC is capable of fighting against corruption in a fair, transparent and effective when its leader is embroiled in controversy.

“What is the issue that triggered the sudden resignation and are the reasons for ‘business’ and ‘conflict of interest’ involving top MACC officers true?

“At the same time is the MACC too immune to be investigated?” he questioned.

Mohd Puad also highlighted the case involving the money confiscated from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abd Hamid that was stolen by three MACC officers.

He said that the matter concerning Gomez’s sudden resignation involving the MACC chief commissioner cannot be left alone and covered up.

“Don’t compromise. It must be thoroughly investigated,” said Mohd Puad.