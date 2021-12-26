Number of evacuees down in all five flood-hit states

Flood victims evacuate their homes on boats and on foot in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A total of 37,295 people from 10,944 families are at 233 flood relief centres (PPS) in the flood-hit states of Kelantan, Selangor, Pahang, Negri Sembilan and Melaka as of this morning, according to the Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana application (app).

The number of flood victims in Kelantan continued to register a decrease as of 8am this morning, with 681 victims from 218 families compared with 685 victims from 222 families yesterday, all being sheltered at five PPS in Pasir Mas.

The five PPS are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Gual Periok, SK Kubang Kual, PPS Putat Tujoh and Masjid Mukim Padang Licin.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (DID) official flood information portal, which can be accessed at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, said none of the water levels at all major rivers in Kelantan has exceeded the danger level with only two rivers are at alert level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

In Selangor, JKM’s Info Bencana app informed that the total number of victims had decreased to 16,579 at 86 PPS this morning compared with 16,743 at 87 PPS last night.

As of 4am today, Selangor police informed that seven roads in six districts are still submerged and are closed to vehicles, namely at the Dengkil-Banting FT 31 bridge (Sepang); the bridge leading to the Subang shooting range because of damage and Jalan PJU 7 in front of the Mutiara Damansara MRT station due to potholes (Petaling Jaya).

Also closed are the Kuala Selangor-Bestari Jaya road (Kuala Selangor) and Jalan BRP 7/2 in Bukit Rahman Putra (Sungai Buloh) while in Kajang the Jalan Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang. However, Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu-Bukit Fraser towards Peretak is now open to light vehicles only (Hulu Selangor)

In Pahang, JKM’s Info Bencana app reported that the number of flood victims this morning is at 19,839 people at 137 relief centres compared with 21,726 people at 148 PPS last night

The districts still affected by the floods are Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that the water level at two rivers in Maran have gone down below the danger level, namely Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku and Sungai Kundang.

In Negri Sembilan, State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of flood victims in the state decreased to 152 individuals from 44 families compared to 203 victims from 56 families last night.

He said four PPS are still open in Jelebu this morning and the situation at all PPS were reported to be good and under control.

The total number of flood victims in Melaka continues to be on the downward trend with 26 victims from eight families at 8am today compared with 29 victims involving nine families last night.

Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said only one PPS remains open which is at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Benteng di Jasin.

“All the victims are placed at the Alor Gajah, PPS while other PPS have been closed,” he said in a statement. — Bernama