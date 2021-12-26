Malaysian Defence Force urges associate officers to aid in flood relief efforts

The aftermath of massive floods in Puchong December 21, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

HULU LANGAT, Dec 26 — Associate officers of the Malaysian Defence Force (APM) have been urged to report to the APM operations room immediately to help in flood relief efforts.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said APM had about 3,000 associate officers from various backgrounds, comprising corporate members, engineers, technical experts, tycoons, artists and community leaders with their respective skills and abilities.

“We have a huge responsibility before us, so let’s do it as one big team for the people,” she told reporters after visiting the flood affected area at Taman Sri Nanding here today.

Mastura also took the opportunity to visit the health and medical camps set up in the area by the APM associate officers to provide medical treatment for the flood victims.

They also have a mobile team to go from house to house.

The initiative by the APM associate members will be improved so that it can be used as a model to others, she added. — Bernama