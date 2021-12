IGP: Flood death toll at 47, five still missing

Aerial view shows the flooded neighbourhood of Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, which is one of the worst hit areas in Selangor December 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Police have confirmed that the death toll due to the flood disaster in the country is at 47 people thus far and that five are still missing.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said Selangor recorded 25 fatalities while Pahang and Kelantan 19 and three people respectively.

“Fatalities in Selangor involved 17 men and eight women, in Pahang 13 men, four women and two boys,” he said in a statement today.

The fatalities in Kelantan involved two men and a girl. — Bernama