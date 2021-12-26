Housing Ministry channels RM5.4m for clean-up work in flood-hit states

Residents of Kampung Petaling Bahagia in Kuala Lumpur clean up after the area was flooded, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JELEBU, Dec 26 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has so far channelled RM5.4 million through emergency allocation for clean-up work as well as collection and disposal of post-flood waste in five states affected by the disaster.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said of the total, RM2.9 million was channelled to Pahang, Selangor (RM2.1 million), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (RM255,671), Melaka (RM145,196) and Negeri Sembilan (RM23,684), adding that the allocation may be increased if needed.

“Pahang and Selangor are large states so they need more allocation for this purpose. Public cleansing and solid waste management are under the responsibility of KPKT but it also requires cooperation from the state government.

“SWCorp staff have also started going down to the field and we also pay cleaners’ salaries using the allocation. So far, SWCorp has mobilised 234 units of machinery and special equipment to assist in post-flood operations nationwide,” he told reporters after distributing donations to flood victims in Kampung Puom here, today.

On December 22, KPKT announced an allocation of over RM60 million for flood recovery efforts throughout the country.

In the meantime, Reezal Merican said the ministry has increased the capacity of its assets in addition to working together with other ministries including the Rural Development Ministry to speed up post-flood operations in the affected areas.

He added that KPKT would provide more ‘Roll On Roll Off’ (RORO) bins, especially in Selangor as the state has a lot of garbage piles, thus preventing the spread of diseases and ensuring the health of the people is given priority.

“It is also related to the psychological and mental health of the people. They really want to get out of this predicament as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama