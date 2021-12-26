Floods: 68 telecommunication towers in N. Sembilan severely affected, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (centre) said 68 telecommunication towers in Negri Sembilan were severely affected following the floods. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JELEBU, Dec 26 — Sixty-eight telecommunication towers in Negri Sembilan were severely affected following the floods last Saturday, said Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Of the total, he said 57 towers have been repaired while the rest would have to wait due to several factors such as road cut off, no electricity supply and severe damage to the fibre optic cables.

“We reckon the 11 towers will be restored within the next 10 days,” he told reporters after a press conference at Kampung Chennah Community Hall here.

Also present was Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias who is also Federal Territories Deputy Miinister.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain and KKMM department and agency heads were also in attendance.

Earlier, KKMM through the Malaysian Family Community Volunteers together with various non-governmental organisations handed over donations to 600 flood victims in Kampung Chennah.

Meanwhile, Annuar said over 70 per cent of the 1,000 telecommunication towers damaged due to the floods across the country, had been restored.

He said telecommunication company workers are working round the clock to ensure communication lines are restored by next week.

“Repair works on the damaged communication towers is estimated at hundreds of millions of ringgit,” he said. — Bernama