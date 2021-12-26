DBKL ready to assist in flood clean-up operation outside Kuala Lumpur, says minister

The aftermath of the flood is seen in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is ready to assist in the post-flood clean-up operation in areas outside the federal capital, especially in the Klang Valley, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said so far, over 20 lorries and 10 excavators have been mobilised to help with the cleaning up of flood-hit areas in Hulu Langat, Selangor as well as Bentong, Temerloh and Mentakab in Pahang.

“I have also proposed to the district officer earlier that we outsource NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to provide assistance in the form of lorries and backhoe rental.

“Starting tomorrow, there will be one NGO that will assist in this area (Puchong), with each team having one backhoe and three lorries to remove garbage and so on,” he told reporters after inspecting the flood-affected areas in Puchong near here today.

He also urged all quarters, including NGOs, to focus on channelling aid that is more suitable in the post-flood situation.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said DBKL was also prepared for the possibility of a second wave of floods.

He added that the flood situation in Kuala Lumpur, which affected 1,056 families and recorded over 80 cases of landslides, is now under control.

Earlier, Shahidan joined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to visit flood-hit areas around Puchong. — Bernama