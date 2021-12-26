Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate drops further to 33.8pc on Christmas Day

Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 dropped further to 33.8 per cent on Christmas Day. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 26 — Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 dropped further to 33.8 per cent on Christmas Day, compared to 36.3 per cent on Christmas Eve.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the third lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 56 per cent on Christmas Day.

Klang Valley recorded the highest ICU bed usage with 74.8 per cent followed by Penang (67 per cent), Kelantan (66.1 per cent), Negri Sembilan (65.8 per cent), Johor (60 per cent), Melaka (58.7 per cent) and Perak (57.1 per cent).

Other states that had lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate included Terengganu (55.7 per cent), Sabah (51.5 per cent), Kedah (43.8 per cent), Pahang (36.4 per cent) and Perlis (26.3 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest ICU bed usage with just 16.7 per cent. — Borneo Post