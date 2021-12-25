Travellers from countries with travel restrictions get nod to enter Sabah, with conditions

Masidi advised the public to comply with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during Christmas celebrations. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KOINABALU, Dec 25 — Travellers arriving from countries that are subject to temporary travel restrictions or have a travel history within 14 days from those countries are allowed to enter Sabah but must comply with the conditions set by the state government.

For one, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said they had to take a Covid-19 RT-PCR test two days prior to departure from the countries.

“They (travellers) are also required to fill in the e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) and those who did not meet the criteria to enter Sabah must obtain special approval from the Internal Affairs and Research Office by referring to the eligibility requirements at https://phednp.wbcsite.com/website.

“Apart from that, they will also be required to take RT-PCR test upon arrival at the first entry point to Malaysia, to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days at the designated quarantine station regardless of their vaccination status,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi also advised the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the Christmas celebration or family holiday.

He said Sabah recorded 168 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative total to 239,355 with one death reported in Kota Belud. — Bernama