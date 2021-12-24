Sarawak Immigration Dept opens Return Recalibration Programme counters at Kuching International Airport

State department director Datu Ken Leben said foreigners who wish to resolve matters related to immigration can head to the counters located at Level 1, Kuching International Airport and the counters are open daily, including on weekends and public holidays. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 24 ― Sarawak Immigration Department has set up counters for its Return Recalibration Programme at Kuching International Airport (KIA) which open from 9am to 3pm, said state department director Datu Ken Leben.

In a statement, Leben said foreigners who wish to resolve matters related to immigration can head to the counters located at Level 1, Kuching International Airport and the counters are open daily, including on weekends and public holidays.

“Foreigners who wish to take part in the programme have to head to the counters with their passport or travelling document valid for three months and possess a flight ticket to travel back to their home country,” he said.

Also, he pointed out, the compound for offence under Section 6 (1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 is RM500, while offence under the Immigration Regulations 1963 is RM300.

“Children of foreigners aged 18 and below are only required to pay for a special pass costing RM100. The compound is to be paid using credit or debit card.”

For further enquiries, members of the public can contact Immigration Enforcement annex office at Jalan Simpang Tiga at 082-239140 or their office at Jalan Pending at 082-486653. ― Borneo Post