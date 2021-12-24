Razarudin takes over as deputy inspector-general of police from Mazlan

Datuk Razarudin Husain, 58, was previously Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim has handed over his duties to Datuk Razarudin Husain, who will succeed him as the new deputy IGP at a handover ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

Razarudin, 58, was previously Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director.

IGP Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he and all Royal Malaysian Police personnel conveyed their gratitude and thanks to Mazlan for his sacrifices, contributions and service throughout his 35 years in the force.

“All PDRM personnel would also like to congratulate Razarudin on his appointment as deputy IGP and are confident in his extensive experience in policing,” he said in a statement tonight.

Razarudin’s appointment as deputy IGP effective this December 26 is to replace Mazlan, 59, who reaches the age of compulsory retirement tomorrow.

Razarudin’s appointment received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah based on the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and recommendation from the Police Force Commission. — Bernama