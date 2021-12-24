Johor’s top cop Ayob Khan appointed Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation director

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who is popular for his no-nonsense approach to fighting crime in Johor, had been tipped to be appointed as a federal police department director. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has been appointed as the federal police’s new Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director, based in Bukit Aman.

He will replace Datuk Razarudin Husain, who was appointed deputy inspector-general (DIGP) effective tomorrow. His appointment is to replace Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, who will retire tomorrow.

At the same time, Kedah police chief Commissioner Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat will replace Ayob Khan as the new Johor police chief.

The appointments of the senior officers were sighted by Malay Mail in a document signed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani dated today.

It is learnt that the appointments have also been uploaded to the Royal Malaysia Police’s e-Siar web portal.

The appointments of all three, except for Razarudin, will take place on January 25 next year.

Ayob Khan, who is popular for his no-nonsense approach to fighting crime in Johor, had been tipped to be appointed as a federal police department director.

The 55-year old career senior police officer was appointed as Johor police chief in March 2020.

Prior to that, Ayob Khan was the Special Branch Counter-Terrorism (E8) principal assistant director. During his tenure, he saw much success in crippling the domestic activities of Islamic State militants and other terrorists.

