In court, Rosmah maintains innocence, blames Rizal, others in Education Ministry who ‘framed’ her for their alleged wrongdoings

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 24, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has maintained her innocence in her ongoing corruption trial and instead blamed her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor and other interested parties in the Ministry of Education who allegedly framed her for their wrongdoings, the High Court heard today.

Testifying in her own defence at the High Court trial for corruption charges related to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak, Rosmah explained that individuals such as Rizal, former education minister Datuk Seri Mahadzir Khalid, former education ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad and Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad had all pointed finger at her to avoid being prosecuted.

Rosmah even claimed that Rizal, who is a crown witness in the trial, is a “liar through and through” and often had misrepresented her name and his supposed position as her special officer for his own personal gain.

Rosmah further claimed that this includes Rizal personally engaging with independent consultant Rayyan Radzwil Abdullah and Jepak Holding Managing Director Saidi Abang Samsudin in seeking personal gratification for his aid in securing the solar hybrid project, by claiming that he was her aide.

During re-examination by her lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, Rosmah dismissed Rizal’s previous testimony in court that she had a personal interest in the solar hybrid project and he had negotiated terms on her behalf.

Frustrated over what she calls slander, Rosmah said she had no interest in government projects in any capacity for personal gratification, much less empowered a civil servant to negotiate on her behalf.

“I have never asked Rizal to negotiate on my behalf and I have never received what was stated in court that I received RM1.5 million and RM5 million.

“I never asked him. As far as I am concerned, he is just a staff.

“Even if I wanted to, why do I have to go to Rizal? I've got a husband who sleeps with me. I cannot tell him to do it?

“Whether he agrees or not is up to him, however, he has warned me several times not to engage with any contractors or any business dealings,” said Rosmah referring to her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving an RM5 million bribe and an RM1.5 million bribe from Saidi on the dates of December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017 in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

In court today, Rosmah also reiterated that she had little to no direct dealing with Rizal during his tenure under the First Lady of Malaysia Department, dubbed FLOM, that was parked under the Prime Minister's Office during Najib’s administration.

Rosmah stressed that she mainly deals with FLOM’s department head Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod.

Azizah also took the stand today as the trial’s second defence witness, where she had briefly explained her role in FLOM.

In her written testimony to the court, Azizah stated that Rizal was a special functions officer under the department and had no official designation as Rosmah’s special officer.

She stated that Rizal had misrepresented his role in the department to third parties as means to raise his “importance”.

The trial is expected to resume on January 4, 2022.