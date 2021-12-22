Muhyiddin: Osman Sapian’s death a loss for Johor and Bersatu

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed his condolences to Osman’s family and prayed that they would be patient in facing these sad moments. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarded Datuk Osman Sapian’s death as is a loss for Johor and the party.

In expressing his sadness and shock over the news, Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh Member of Parliament, conveyed his condolences to Osman’s family and prayed that they would be patient in facing these sad moments.

“Personally, I have known him the late for a long time and he was equally active in politics in Johor, especially during the establishment of Bersatu a few years ago...he was strong, forbearing and a person not easy to admit defeat,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

As a friend, Muhyiddin said he also mourned Osman’s death.

“Rest in peace there, my friend. Let us all pray for Osman’s soul to be showered with blessings and placed among the faithful,” said the former prime minister.

Osman, 70, who was a former Johor mentri besar, died at 11.45pm yesterday at his son’s home in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

He will be buried at the Ar-Raudhah Muslim Cemetery, Taman Mount Austin, here, after the Zohor prayer today.

Osman, who was Kempas assemblyman and Ayer Hitam Bersatu chief, was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here last October 13 after suffering a mild stroke.

He was appointed Johor’s 16th mentri besar after the 2018 general election, and held office from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019. ― Bernama