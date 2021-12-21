Shah Alam district police chief: Four more bodies found, 31 looters arrested in Taman Sri Muda

Civil Defence Force personnel wade through floodwater to help flood victims in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, December 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — Four more bodies have been found after recent flash flooding in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, bringing the death toll to 12 (seven men and five women) as at 7pm.

The two men and two women have yet to be identified, said Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib, in a statement today.

“The bodies were taken to Hospital Shah Alam for post-mortem,” he added.

In another development, Baharudin said that 31 people were arrested following a break-in at a convenience store in Taman Sri Muda yesterday.

They comprised 10 Indonesians, seven Bangladeshis, nine Nepalis and five Myanmar natives, and will be investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Baharudin said the Shah Alam police district headquarters (IPD) has initiated crime prevention elements in all the places affected by flood and advised the public not to break the law.

He said police control posts (PKTK) have been set up in Taman Sri Muda in Seksyen 25 and in Taman Kemuning Utama in Seksyen 33. — Bernama