Minerals and Geoscience Dept monitoring 122 critical slopes at risk of collapse during monsoon season

Four homes were buried under a landslide in Jalan Palimbayan Indah in Kampugn Sungai Penchala, December 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 21 — Some 122 of the 220 critical slopes nationwide that are under the monitoring of the Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG) are at high risk of collapsing especially during the monsoon season.

JMG director-general Hisamuddin Termidi said the department would continuously monitor the slopes while the installation of an early warning system would be given priority so that residents could make early preparations to evacuate.

“For example, the areas hit by the recent floods, (including) Sungai Penchala, Jalan Kuala Klawang-Genting Peras, Jalan Sungai Tekali and Jalan Hulu Langat,” he told a press conference after the handing over of tube well and Simple Groundwater Filtration System (SPATR) at the Merbok Water Treatment Plant (LRA) near here today.

The construction of the tube well and SPATR in Tupah started in Aug 2017 with a total cost of RM650,000.

Meanwhile, in Shah Alam, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said several slopes in Kuala Lumpur were being monitored due to the risk of collapse following continuous heavy rains.

He said the ministry had sought technical services from the Public Works Institute (Ikram) to address the problem.

“This matter needs to be resolved immediately,” he told reporters when visiting flood-hit area in Taman Sri Muda here. — Bernama