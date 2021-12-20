Selangor floods claim eight lives so far, says state police chief

Flood victims evacuate their homes on a boat in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

HULU LANGAT, Dec 20 — Floods that hit various districts in Selangor have claimed eight lives so far, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said four deaths were reported in Shah Alam, Kajang (three) and Sungai Buloh (one).

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said the four deaths reported in Shah Alam involved three men who were found drowned in Taman Sri Muda.

He said the body of the first man was found on Saturday, and the others were found on Sunday.

“Another victim, a woman believed to be an Indonesian national, was also found trapped on the upper floor of a house in the area yesterday,” he told a press conference at the Seri Muda JBPM Disaster Operations control centre here today.

As of today, a total of 32,044 flood victims have been accommodated at 162 temporary relief centres in nine districts in Selangor, with Klang district registering the highest number of victims at 18,858 people. — Bernama