Mosti: Malaysian Space Agency providing satellite, drone images to assist post-flood monitoring

Flooded areas in Section 24, Shah Alam, December 20, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Mosti

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) through the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) is providing satellite and drone images in flood-affected areas to assist in post-flood monitoring as well as recovery.

Mosti said information and analysis of satellite images could be accessed by the agencies involved in managing floods in the country through several existing systems.

They encompassed the space technology-based Flood Information and Logistics System, Geography Information System, Global Positioning System and ICT developed as well as operated jointly by the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) under the National Disaster Management Agency.

For example, the flood situation in Section 24, Shah Alam, Selangor, satellite image observations showed the flood situation when the areas were affected by floods.

“Satellite image observation showed an area of about 5.1 sq kilometres in the location. This is an example how information obtained by disaster management agencies was accessed by MYSA for use in post-flood recovery,” it said in a statement today.

Mosti said MYSA is also providing satellite images before and after the disaster for the purpose of planning, monitoring and mitigation as well as post-disaster analysis for the areas involved for detailed analysis to identify damages.

Apart from satellite images, Mosti said a special MYSA drone team has also been deployed to monitor flood areas and to gather information as well as actual images.

For the record, MYSA has carried out its role in national disaster management such as floods, landslides and forest fires in line with the Disaster Handling Operation Action Plan under National Security Council (MKN) MKN Directive No. 20.

Mosti said continuous efforts have been carried out since June to assist in the preparation of disaster management agencies including providing information to the MKN for planning and monitoring of disasters. — Bernama