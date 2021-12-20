Malaysian relief agency estimates each flood-hit homeowner may need up to RM10,000 to fix damaged property

Residents near Lorong Manggis on Jalan Ipoh clean up after the area was hit by flash floods December 18, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The losses from the weekend’s devastating floods in peninsular Malaysia could hit hundreds of millions of ringgit.

According to non-profit humanitarian aid organisation Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA), the repair cost for property owners is estimated at between RM5,000 and RM10,000 per house, local daily Sinar Harian reported today.

MRA president Mohd Daud Sulaiman said the estimates took into consideration the large-scale damage caused with the houses submerged in water, the electronic and electrical appliances for each household, the number of vehicles damaged. He also noted the damage to schools, supermarkets and other infrastructure.

“May be hundreds of millions in ringgit in cost of property damages as it involves all areas in the Klang Valley simultaneously,” he was quoted as saying.

As for the immediate aid required, he was reported saying that the government would have to ensure sufficient food supplies and shelter for the flood victims.

He said the post-flood aid required would have to prioritise the restoration of the flood victims’ residences’ main infrastructure such as electric wiring and water supply.

With the sudden flooding that led to houses being submerged, he said there would be a high cost involved as many things such as furniture, electric appliances, children’s clothing and school supplies cannot be saved.

He also said that there would be a need for non-governmental organisations to look at giving such basic aid for the next three months to help flood victims recover.

Sinar Harian also reported Mohd Daud as saying that the RM5,000 to RM10,000 estimated restoration costs for each flood-hit house does not include costs for long-term assistance.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced an initial fund of RM100 million to repair houses and infrastructure damaged in the massive floods, with each flood-hit household to get compassionate aid of RM1,000.