Body of man swept away by floodwaters in Kuantan found

KUANTAN, Dec 20 — The body of a man who was reported missing yesterday when floods hit Kampung Cempaka here was found at 7.15am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Mohd Halmi Nazlan was found about five kilometres from the spot he was last seen and was later handed over to the police for further action.

Mohd Halmi, 34, was reported missing at 1am yesterday after attempting to drive through floodwaters with a friend in his Proton Exora before the multi-purpose vehicle stalled.

While the friend managed to escape to higher ground, Mohd Halmi was swept away by the swift currents.

Mohd Halmi is the second victim of the floods in Pahang this year, after factory operator M.Gunalan, 38, drowned while trying to ride his motorcycle through floodwaters in Gambang, near here, last week. — Bernama