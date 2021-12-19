Sarawak Christmas SOP: Celebrations only on first day, open house only for close family members, says SDMC

SOP for Christmas Day celebration in Sarawak is now available, said SDMC. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Dec 19 — The standard operating procedures (SOP) for Christmas Day celebration is now available, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In announcing the SOP for Christmas day, it said that Christians in Sarawak are only allowed to hold Christmas celebrations on the first day.

SDMC added that open house are limited to close family members, depending on the house’s size.

“Holding open houses in halls, churches and public places are not allowed. House-to-house carolling activities are also not allowed.

“All kinds of selling activities in conjunction with Christmas Day are not allowed,” it said.

On prayers on Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25), the number of congregants allowed in the church is limited to 50 per cent, depending on the size of the church.

Physical distancing of at least one metre is also required.

As per the SOP, the recommended prayer time is from 6pm to 1am on December 25 for Christmas Eve and from 6am to 12am on Christmas Day.

Houses of worship are also allowed to open and are subjected to the Covid-19 prevention and control protocol as stipulated in the SOP.

Individuals yet to complete their vaccination are not allowed to attend the prayer sessions, and those exhibiting symptoms such as fever, coughing, sore throat, flu or breathing difficulty are not allowed to attend.

Children below 12 years of age are advised not to attend but if they are present, they will need to be accompanied by individuals who have completed their vaccinations.

Elderly folks as well as individuals with chronic diseases are not encouraged to attend.

Other SOPs to be followed include 1-metre physical distancing; wearing face masks; washing hands with hand sanitiser; avoiding shaking hands; sharing items such as books or stationery is not allowed; and congregants must disperse immediately after prayer.

The houses of worship are to ensure proper ventilation within the premises. — Borneo Post