Malaysian Meteorological Department ends continuous rain warning

— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has ended the continuous rain warning issued for Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang earlier today.

Its director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the weather conditions in the affected states were expected to improve.

He said the public could get the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, the ‘myCuaca’ mobile application and the department’s official social media site.

Those with further inquiries may contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama