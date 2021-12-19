Foreign minister pays courtesy call on Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference after the launch of Malaysia’s new foreign policy framework at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah paid a courtesy call on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the sidelines of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), here today.

The meeting at the Pakistan National Assembly building touched on various issues including on humanitarian issues, and assistance to Afghanistan for which the Extraordinary Session was convened at the same venue.

Saifuddin and Imran Khan also delved on bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan including in the area of digital economy and media content sharing.

The minister and his entourage from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were in Islamabad to attend the OIC Extraordinary Session called by Chair of the Islamic Summit of OIC, Saudi Arabia.

Saifuddin tonight left Pakistan for an official visit to Turkey, the first since he returned to the Foreign Minister portfolio on August 30. — Bernama