Bersatu passes amendments to constitution, forms ‘Srikandi Muda’ wing

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bersatu approved nine amendments to the party’s constitution to establish the new ‘Srikandi Muda’ wing for young women at its Fourth Annual General Assembly, today.

The amendments were passed unanimously without debate.

The proposal was tabled by Srikandi deputy chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and supported by Armada deputy chief Ceasar Mandela Malakun in front of about 1,000 delegates present.

“For the information of the delegates, as a result of the establishment of the new wing, Srikandi Muda, several relevant clauses of the constitution also need to be amended. Therefore, most of the amendments are related to the establishment of Srikandi Muda,” said Mas Ermieyati.

The amendments, among others, involve clauses related to membership registration which include the position of the Srikandi Muda chief, responsibilities and rights of members, suspension and dismissal of members as well as the responsibilities and powers of the Supreme Leadership Council.

Apart from that, the clause on the State Leadership Body was also amended to enable the central Srikandi Muda chief to appoint the state Srikandi Muda vice chief as a member of the state leadership body, besides involving the Supreme Leadership Council as well as the establishment of the Srikandi, Armada, Srikandi Muda and Associate wings.

The assembly also approved a motion to abolish the member registration fee of RM4. — Bernama