Agriculture Ministry activates flood operation rooms to help victims, says sec-gen

Several flood victims were seen wading through the floods in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA PERLIS, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) has activated operation rooms in every district in the flood-affected states nationwide, to facilitate assistance to victims.

Mafi secretary-general, Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid, said that the operations rooms were activated yesterday to help the affected target groups as well as to identify those involved in the disaster.

“I received the latest information this morning that Negri Sembilan, Selangor (Dengkil and Klang) have been badly affected, and although we are still receiving information, initial assistance in the form of food supply has started from yesterday,” she told reporters after visiting the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) here today.

More than 21,000 flood victims, in the Klang Valley, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negri Sembilan and Perak, are housed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of this afternoon.

According to Haslina, the public should contact the Mafi central operations room at 03-8701664/1491 or send an email to [email protected] to obtain information related to flood relief operation rooms for the agriculture and food industry sectors.

“Apart from what is provided by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Mafi also provides assistance to flood victims, as there are many civil servants under Mafi who are affected by this disaster,” she said.

She said that the ministry was also collecting information on the number of farmers affected by the floods, to enable aid to be channelled directly to the group. — Bernama