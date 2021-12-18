Voting ends in Sarawak election

Voters make their way to the polling station at SJK Chung Hua amid heavy rain in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― All polling stations have officially closed for the 19th Sarawak state election that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was heavily favoured to win amid a low voter turnout today.

At 3pm, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of just 52 per cent of the over 1.2 million eligible to cast their ballots today.

In the 2016 election, Sarawak Barisan Nasional dominated the polls to secure 72 of the 82 seats up for contest to secure a supermajority in the state assembly.

After BN lost the 14th general election, the parties that had made up its Sarawak chapter broke away to form GPS.

