SUPP chief says Batu Kawah win shows voters upset with Opposition’s broken promises

SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (right) said his successful defence of Batu Kawah was because voters were unhappy with unfulfilled pledges made by rival parties.

KUCHING, Dec 18 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said his successful defence of Batu Kawah was because voters were unhappy with unfulfilled pledges made by rival parties.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader also claimed it suggested that Opposition parties were losing influence in Chinese areas.

“You can see the sentiment of the people who were really angry against some of those Opposition members.

“We were looking at the seats where initially we lost to three to four thousand votes we just lacked a few hundred votes,” he said during the coalition’s vote counting at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

Dr Sim will serve the Batu Kawah constituency for the second term after comfortably retaining the seat with a total of 5,393 votes.

He overcame DAP’s Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen who polled 2,434 votes, while Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Chai Kueh Khun and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) Fong Pau Teck only garnered 756 and 133 votes, respectively.

In the 2016 Sarawak state election, Dr Sim defeated DAP’s then incumbent assemblyman Christina Liew with a 2,085 majority.

GPS has since been confirmed as the winner of the 12th state election tonight.